Esports World Cup: Here are the groups for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup 2025

The Esports World Cup's Mobile Legends Bang Bang men's tournament is already underway, even if the main event doesn't start until next week. This week will instead be dedicated to the women's Invitational, but next week will see a return to the Mid Season Cup, where the best teams will compete for a slice of a $3 million pie.

Heading into the Esports World Cup, we already knew of 15 of the qualified teams, with the final slot set to go to the squad who could run the gauntlet at the Last Chance Qualifier. This happened over the weekend, meaning seven teams have been eliminated while one has advanced to the group phase.

As per the eliminated teams, they are as follows:



Legion Esports



Team Falcons



Zeta Division



Nightmare Esports



The MongolZ



Influence Rage



Rare Atom



The team that advanced was Virtus.pro and as for where they slot into the group phase, you can see the full brackets below.

Group A:



Team Liquid PH vs. Ultra Legends



ONIC vs. CFU Gaming



SRG.OG vs. Virtus.pro



Mythic Seal vs. Corinthians



Group B:



HomeBois vs. Team Flash



Team Spirit vs. DianFengYaoGuai



RRQ Hoshi vs. Area 77



ONIC Philippines vs. Aurora Turkiye



Each group's bracket features a double-elimination format, where the surviving four teams will each move to the eight-team playoffs bracket. The winner will be decided in a couple of weeks, on August 2.