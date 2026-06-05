Esports World Cup: Here are the confirmed teams for the Rocket League tournament

HQ

In a month's time, the Esports World Cup will kick off in Paris, France, seeing many of the biggest names and organisations from the world of esports travelling to the French capital to compete in one of over 20 tournaments where $75 million is on the line in total.

One such game being featured is Rocket League, with this game to feature in later stages of the wider EWC, with action planned between August 12-16. With this event still a little while off, the confirmed teams (or at least most of them) have now been named, with 14 squads firmly locked in, two set to face off in a tiebreaker, and a final one spot to be handed to the winner of an incoming Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

As for the confirmed teams, we know for a fact that these 14 will be present.



Karmine Corp



Gentle Mates



Team Vitality



Ninjas in Pyjamas



NRG



Shopify Rebellion



Spacestation Gaming



MiBR



Furia



Twisted Minds



Team Falcons



R8 Esports



Five Fears



TSM



One of the remaining spots will go to either PWR or Wildcard, as the two teams will compete in a tiebreaker due to currently having the same points in the RLCS Oceania rankings. It's unclear when this match will be played.

Similarly, the final spot will be handed to the victor of the Last Chance Qualifier, with this to be played in the days before between August 8-10. The teams attending this portion of play are yet to be determined.

Are you looking forward to the Esports World Cup?