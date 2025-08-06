Esports World Cup: Four teams have been confirmed for the Rainbow Six: Siege X playoffs

HQ

The Rainbow Six: Siege X event at the Esports World Cup has been progressing at a breakneck pace. Despite only starting yesterday, already four teams have been eliminated while a further four have already punched their playoffs spots. Today will see another four eliminated and four more confirmed for the playoffs bracket, which will be locked in. But who has already secured a spot and who has hopped on a plane departing Riyadh?

The four teams to advance to the playoffs include Shopify Rebellion, Virtus.pro, Team Secret, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, each of whom have won their respective group stage brackets.

The four eliminated teams, squads who have lost their first two games at the tournament, include a very surprising roster, as Team Falcons (made up of the same players from 2024's EWC victor Team BDS) has been knocked out. Yep, Team Falcons joins Gen.G Esports, FearX, and Enterprise Esports as the first teams to be exiting the event.

The last round of group play happens today all before the playoff bracket runs from Thursday through Saturday (August 7-9), wherein a winner will eventually be decided and the $2 million prize pool will be handed out.