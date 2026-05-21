Esports World Cup confirms plans to abdicate Saudi Arabia for 2026 event, will be hosted in Paris

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Recently, we reported on the news that claimed the Esports World Cup was looking to abdicate Saudi Arabia for this coming 2026 edition, all because the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will make it challenging and even dangerous for so many fans and players to travel to Riyadh and compete in the seven-week-long festival.

The report was fairly clear that this information had already been presented to those involved with the Esports World Cup, essentially meaning we were just expecting an official announcement, which we have now received.

In a blog post, it's confirmed that Paris, France, will play host to the Esports World Cup this summer, with the firm dates still planned for July 6 though August 23. All of the promises that were previously made for this year's festival are being kept too, with a prize pool of over $75 million on the line, over 15 tournaments across 24 different games, more than 2,000 players in-attendance from over 200 clubs, and with more than 100 countries involved as well.

We're told that ticketing information will soon be shared and that we can also expect details on the "new venue, fan experience, tournament schedule, and more" in the weeks ahead.