Esports World Cup confirms 20 of the total 24 games to be featured at the 2026 festival
The remaining four will be announced in the future.
For the 2025 Esports World Cup, the massive festival took its time announcing the various games that would be in attendance and hosting tournaments, spreading the reveals out over months. This won't be happening at all for the 2026 festival.
Already 20 of the 24 titles have been confirmed, with the last four set to be revealed in the future on undetermined dates. As for the confirmed 20, you can see the full list of games that will be present at the event held in the summer of 2026 in Saudi Arabia.
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2
- Chess
- Counter-Strike 2
- Crossfire
- Dota 2
- EA Sports FC 26
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Free Fire
- Honor of Kings
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Overwatch 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- PUBG: Mobile
- Rainbow Six: Siege X
- Street Fighter 6
- Teamfight Tactics
- Valorant
It should be said that 24 confirmed games doesn't mean 24 unique tournaments, as many of these games will no doubt host men's and women's tournaments. Essentially, assume that there will be at least 24 tournaments at the 2026 festival.