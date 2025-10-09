Esports World Cup confirms 20 of the total 24 games to be featured at the 2026 festival

HQ

For the 2025 Esports World Cup, the massive festival took its time announcing the various games that would be in attendance and hosting tournaments, spreading the reveals out over months. This won't be happening at all for the 2026 festival.

Already 20 of the 24 titles have been confirmed, with the last four set to be revealed in the future on undetermined dates. As for the confirmed 20, you can see the full list of games that will be present at the event held in the summer of 2026 in Saudi Arabia.



Apex Legends



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Call of Duty: Warzone 2



Chess



Counter-Strike 2



Crossfire



Dota 2



EA Sports FC 26



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves



Free Fire



Honor of Kings



League of Legends



Mobile Legends: Bang Bang



Overwatch 2



PUBG: Battlegrounds



PUBG: Mobile



Rainbow Six: Siege X



Street Fighter 6



Teamfight Tactics



Valorant



It should be said that 24 confirmed games doesn't mean 24 unique tournaments, as many of these games will no doubt host men's and women's tournaments. Essentially, assume that there will be at least 24 tournaments at the 2026 festival.