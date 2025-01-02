Esports World Cup confirmed for 2026

HQ

While we know that the Esports World Cup will return this summer, and have known this since the 2024 event wrapped up, the future of the Saudi Arabian festival was less clear. Some of the fog surrounding the EWC's future has lifted, however, as now it has been confirmed that the EWC will be back in 2026 as well.

This was revealed in an X post regarding the 2026 Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar, which notes that there will be a major event planned for the scene in the summer of 2026, specifically between August 10 and 23 too.

Speaking about this, the EWC adds: "The EWC CS2 tournament will take place August 10th to 23rd. We're releasing these dates early to allow teams to have more planability for their 2026 calendars."

Which other games do you expect to see return for the 2026 festival?