Esports World Cup announces partner clubs for 2025

40 teams have been selected for the $20 million programme.

Last year, to ensure that organisations fielded teams and players in each of the various tournaments that the Esports World Cup offered, the Esports World Cup Foundation launched a partner programme that saw a select number of teams handed a bunch of cash to sign any required squads and individuals. This concept is returning in 2025, and now the EWCF has announced the 40 selected partner teams too.

The partner teams are as follows:


  • 100 Thieves

  • All Gamers

  • Bilibili Gaming

  • Cloud9

  • Edward Gaming

  • EVOS

  • FaZe Clan

  • Fnatic

  • FURIA

  • G2 Esports

  • Gaimin Gladiators

  • Gen.G

  • Gentle Mates

  • HEROIC

  • JD Gaming

  • Karmine Corp.

  • Movistar KOI

  • LEVIATAN

  • LOUD

  • MOUZ

  • NAVI

  • NIP.eStar

  • ONIC

  • POWR

  • REJECT

  • S8UL

  • Sentinels

  • T1

  • Team BDS

  • Team Falcons

  • Team Liquid

  • Team RRQ

  • Team Secret

  • Team Spirit

  • Team Vitality

  • Twisted Minds

  • Virtus.pro

  • Weibo Gaming

  • Wolves Esports

  • ZETA DIVISION

Each team will be handed up to $1 million from the $20 million pool, and the money is supposed to be spent not just on competitive players and teams but also on expanding each club's fanbase and brands around the world.

