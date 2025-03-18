Esports World Cup announces partner clubs for 2025

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Last year, to ensure that organisations fielded teams and players in each of the various tournaments that the Esports World Cup offered, the Esports World Cup Foundation launched a partner programme that saw a select number of teams handed a bunch of cash to sign any required squads and individuals. This concept is returning in 2025, and now the EWCF has announced the 40 selected partner teams too.
The partner teams are as follows:
Each team will be handed up to $1 million from the $20 million pool, and the money is supposed to be spent not just on competitive players and teams but also on expanding each club's fanbase and brands around the world.