Esports World Cup announces partner clubs for 2025

Last year, to ensure that organisations fielded teams and players in each of the various tournaments that the Esports World Cup offered, the Esports World Cup Foundation launched a partner programme that saw a select number of teams handed a bunch of cash to sign any required squads and individuals. This concept is returning in 2025, and now the EWCF has announced the 40 selected partner teams too.

The partner teams are as follows:



100 Thieves



All Gamers



Bilibili Gaming



Cloud9



Edward Gaming



EVOS



FaZe Clan



Fnatic



FURIA



G2 Esports



Gaimin Gladiators



Gen.G



Gentle Mates



HEROIC



JD Gaming



Karmine Corp.



Movistar KOI



LEVIATAN



LOUD



MOUZ



NAVI



NIP.eStar



ONIC



POWR



REJECT



S8UL



Sentinels



T1



Team BDS



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Team RRQ



Team Secret



Team Spirit



Team Vitality



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



Weibo Gaming



Wolves Esports



ZETA DIVISION



Each team will be handed up to $1 million from the $20 million pool, and the money is supposed to be spent not just on competitive players and teams but also on expanding each club's fanbase and brands around the world.