Esports World Cup and Riot Games to team up for the next three years

While we know that the Esports World Cup will be back this year and the next, thanks to the confirmation that there will be a Counter-Strike 2 event featured at the 2026 festival, we now have confirmation that there will also at the least be a 2027 event too.

This comes because the EWC has entered into a partnership with Riot Games that will span the next three years and will see League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant featured at the Saudi Arabian-based festival.

This deal will also then span into a slate of commercial deals between LoL Esports, the Valorant Champions Tour, and the TFT competitive circuit, meaning we will see EWC in-broadcast activations popping up for a while at these events.

Speaking about the partnership between Riot and the EWC, chief games officer at the EWC Foundation, Fabian Scheuermann, stated: "With League of Legends' iconic World Championship - which continues to set new standards for immersive experiences, VALORANT's cultural collaborations, and Teamfight Tactics' community-driven events, Riot has pioneered an ecosystem far beyond competition. By bringing these titles to the Esports World Cup, we are not just celebrating elite gameplay - we are, together, expanding esports as a global entertainment movement, creating deeper connections with fans across gaming, music, and digital culture."

With these three games locked in for 2025, as it stands only two more games will appear at the festival this year, both of which will be announced by the end of the month.