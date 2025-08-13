Esports World Cup: All the Street Fighter 6 Last Chance Qualifier details and confirmed main event players

HQ

While Tekken 8 is the fighting game to watch at the Esports World Cup this week, there is also Street Fighter 6 action happening, albeit not live and not on the main stage. This is because this week will see the Last Chance Qualifier happening, wherein 252 players will be battling it out and hoping to secure one of 10 remaining spots at the main event. With this in mind, here's what you need to know about the LCQ.

The LCQ will run from August 14 through August 16, and it will whittle down the 252 competitors until a victor is decided. Winning isn't required to punch a main event ticket, as the top 10 best players will all qualify for the tournament. There is prize money on offer all the same, with $50,000 being distributed among the best LCQ players.

As for the main event, this will run between August 20-23 and will feature live action in Riyadh. In total, 48 players will be in attendance for this and fighting for a slice of $1 million and a direct invite to the Capcom Cup 12, meaning on top of the 10 additional LCQ players yet to be named, we can expect the following to be present.



Xiaohai



Gachikun



Kawano



Pugera



YHC-Mochi



Punk



Psycho



Shine



Phenom



Veggey



Big Bird



AngryBird



Kakeru



Blaz



Leshar



JuicyJoe



NoahTheProdigy



Tokido



Shuto



NL



Fuudo



EndingWalker



MenaRD



Ryukichi



Higuchi



Moke



Bonchan



Itabashi Zangief



Dual Kevin



Narikun



Zhen



Craime



Nephew



Momochi



Kusanagi



Latif



Micky



Torimeshi



Expect pools and seeding information to be revealed either later this week or early next week.