Esports World Cup: AG.AL lifts Honor of Kings World Cup trophy

Over the weekend, the Honor of Kings World Cup came to an end at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia. This event, which put $3 million on the line for 18 teams to fight over, wrapped up on July 26 when the grand finale occurred and saw AG.AL and TT Global facing off.

This ended up being a rather close event, a match that went the distance until AG.AL came out on top and overcame TT Global in a 4-3 fashion. It was also a match that saw AG.AL having to prove its resilience, as after winning the first map, it proceeded to lose three maps in a row, giving TT Global three further chances to win one map and secure the tournament. AG.AL didn't quiver and proceeded to win three maps on the trot, securing the event and being crowned Honor of Kings world champions.

For this result, AG.AL is heading home with a whopping $750,000 in its bank account, plus 1,000 Club Points, and the striking trophy that you can see below.