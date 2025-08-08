English
EA Sports FC 25

Esports World Cup: 8 players are already confirmed for the FC Pro World Championship playoffs

The other eight will be determined today.

It's set to be another very busy weekend at the Esports World Cup, as on Saturday, August 9, we can look forward to the Rainbow Six: Siege X and Call of Duty: Warzone finals, which will then be followed by the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship finals on Sunday, August 10.

Talking about that latter event, we already have a very good idea as to how the playoffs bracket is shaping up, as eight players have already secured their spots in it. After winning their respective group stage brackets, the following individuals (and their respective organisation) will all appear in the next portion of the event.


  • Guilherme "GuiBarros" Barros - New York Red Bulls

  • Danilo "Danipitbull" Pinto - Napoli

  • Manuel "ManuBachoore" Bachoore - Team Liquid

  • Jonas "Jonny" Wirth - S8UL Esports

  • Ahmad "AbuMakkah" Mujahid - Team Falcons

  • Emre "EmreYilmaz" Yilmaz - Team Liquid

  • Nicolas "nicolas99fc" Villalba - Cloud9

  • Francesco "Obrun2002" Tagliafierro - Exceed

The lower brackets of the group stage will wrap up today, August 8, meaning we'll know the last playoffs spots soon. After this, we can look forward to round one of the playoffs happening today also, leaving the quarterfinals for August 9 and the semi-finals and finals for August 10.

EA Sports FC 25

