Esports World Cup 2026: Zeta Division crowned OWCS Midseason Championship victor

HQ

We've just come off the back of one of the busiest weekends yet at the Esports World Cup in Paris, as not only were there four finals events, but several other tournaments were underway and hosting group and last chance phases.

As for the victories, one of the key events was the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship, with this major international tournament bringing together 16 of the top teams from around the world and putting $1 million on the line.

After a busy few days of competition, Zeta Division ended up coming out on top, defeating Twisted Minds in the Grand Final in a 4-2 manner, and securing $400,000 in prize money plus 1,000 Club Championship Points, meaning the organisation is now on 1,500 points and is eighth in the overall standings.

As for what's next for the OWCS, a return to regional play is on the horizon for a few months, all before the Playoffs and World Finals occur in November/December.