Esports World Cup 2026: Who leads the Club Championship heading into the final week?

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We're nearly at the end of the road for the Esports World Cup in 2026. The Parisian festival will be returning to host its final week of play as soon as today, August 18, when the final four tournaments start to occur. With this being the case, there is still a lot to play for in the overarching Club Championship, as the tight standings means if one organisation manages to win a couple of these events, it could leap to the top of the standings.

To this end, what does the current standings look like and who currently tops the charts? After a successful Week 6, Team Falcons is now on top after hitting 4,400 points and overcoming AG.AL International. This means Team Falcons is now best placed to defend its Club Championship title for the second time (the Saudi Arabian team has yet to lose a Club Championship), as out of the remaining four tournaments, Team Falcons is one of few to have a team competing in each event.

In effect, the Club Championship has become a bit of a two horse race now, as even if any of the third-to-fifth placing teams won two events, Team Falcons would still either be ahead or right next to them in the standings, meaning it's mostly up to AG.AL to dethrone the champions, something which is possible when considering AG.AL is competing in three of the last four tournaments.

Club Championship standings after Week 6 (top 11 places):