Esports World Cup 2026: Who has qualified for the Honor of Kings World Cup Playoffs so far?

HQ

It's almost time to commence the final stage of play for the Honor of Kings World Cup at the Esports World Cup in Paris, as there are four final matches to be played until we know the confirmed eight-team Playoffs bracket.

While we'll have answers in the hours ahead, six teams have already punched their Playoffs spots, as AG.AL won Group A, ROC Esports won Group B while Aurora Gaming survived Group B's Lower Bracket, Kuaishou Gaming won Group C, and Geekay Esports won Group D while Team Nemesis survived the Lower Bracket of Group D.

As you can see, the final two slots are to be filled by the survivors of the Lower Bracket of Groups A and C, with four matches to be played in the hours ahead. You can see all of the fixtures planned below.



Group A Lower Bracket Semifinal - Team Vitality vs. MIBR.LOS at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group A Lower Bracket Final - Blacklist International vs. Winner of Semifinal at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Group C Lower Bracket Semifinal - Revenant XSpark vs. Buriram United at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST



Group C Lower Bracket Final - Virtus.pro vs. Winner of Semifinal at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Looking at the Playoffs, all we know is the respective group winners will each be seeded into their own Quarterfinal, with the Lower Bracket survivors being matched up against them each. The exact seeding will be determined this afternoon.