Esports World Cup 2026: What to expect from the Fortnite Reload Elite Series Championship

HQ

One of the final events at the Esports World Cup this summer is the major Fortnite Reload Elite Series Championship, which is running between August 19 and 22. The action will be commencing as of this afternoon, and it'll all be starting with a Group Stage where the aim will be to whittle down the 40 total teams to ultimately seed the Survival Stage and the Finals phase too. With a lot planned, consider this your primer for the Reload Elite Series Championship.

The Group Stage is occurring between August 19-20, and it'll see two groups of 20 teams battling it out for qualification and to avoid early elimination. The bottom three teams from each group are knocked out in this phase of play, while the top seven earn instant places in the Finals portion, leaving the remaining 10 teams from each group to progress to the Survival Stage.

The Survival Stage will happen on August 21 and it'll look to eliminate 14 teams in total and to find six remaining survivors who will progress to the Finals to join the previously qualified 14 others.

The Finals will then happen on August 22 and will see the 20 teams competing in a maximum of 15 matches until a victor is decided and the $1 million prize pool and the Club Championship points are handed out.

As for when each match will be played for the various Group Stage games, stay tuned over here as there will be around 10 matches a day for just the Group Stage.