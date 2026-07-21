Esports World Cup 2026: What does the Club Championship standings look like following Week 2?

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The second week of the seven-week-long Esports World Cup has come to a close, and with this being the case, we've got updated standings for the overarching Club Championship to spotlight. It should be said that this is a hugely important part of the wider festival, as the various attending organisations are all eligible to compete, with the top 24 by the festival's end receiving a share of a $30 million prize pool and the winning organisation heading home with $7 million of that total amount. Needless to say, organisations want to win the Club Championship.

Winning such a title isn't easy however, as Club Championship Points are handed out on an event-by-event basis, meaning the best chance a team has of winning the Club Championship is to field as many rosters as possible in the 20+ tournaments at this year's festival. So far, this is proving to be most fruitful for Team Falcons, as four of its five competing teams have scored points, albeit not nearly enough to see the team in a competitive place in the standings up until this point.

As for the current standings, Natus Vincere is on top with 1,750 points, thanks to a first place and second place result in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and MLBB Women's, respectively. Team Vitality comes in second with 1,400 points with an MLBB Women's victory and points from Fatal Fury and Valorant too, all while AG.AL International is in third with 1,100 points with a second place result in Free Fire and additional points generated from League of Legends and Apex Legends.

There are then five teams tied on 1,000 points (each from winning one respective event), with a further five teams tied on 750 points (for coming in second in one event), all before Team Falcons pops up in 14th with 600 points, thanks to securing smaller amounts of points from a variety of unique events.

How do you think the Club Championship standings will change as we progress through Week 3?