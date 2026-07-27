Esports World Cup 2026: Virtus.pro crowned PUBG: Battlegrounds champion

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Another weekend has passed and more finals events have come to a close as part of the Esports World Cup. To this end, the PUBG: Battlegrounds event, which is one of the larger tournaments as it put $2 million on the line, wrapped up its Grand Finals stage, which saw 16 teams battling it out across 18 matches spread over three days. These have now come to a close meaning we know who has come out on top.

After scoring a whopping 159 points, Virtus.pro has been dubbed champion. It was a rather comfortable result for the organisation, as the second-placed team of The Vicious managed to net 126 points, two points clear of Natus Vincere in third, and three points clear of Team Falcons in fourth.

V.P's immense score came after winning three of the matches, coming in second in three others, and even scoring a third-place result in another, meaning in almost half of the matches over the weekend, V.P scored a podium result.

This result also means V.P is heading home with $660,000 in prize money plus 1,000 Club Championship Points, meaning after Week 3, V.P is on the tail of NAVI, with only 300 points separating the two organisations in the standings.