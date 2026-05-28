Esports World Cup 2026 venue announced as Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

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Recently, it was confirmed that the 2026 Esports World Cup would be departing its traditional host location of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to instead host its activities this year in Paris, France. The reason is largely attributed to the conflict in the Middle-East, even if bringing the festival to a variety of locations was already in the cards for future iterations.

With this in mind, now the Esports Foundation has confirmed the host venue for 2026's proceedings, with the EWC set to be held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, a massive complex that plays host to the Paris Games Week each year and which was the location of choice for the TFT Open in 2025, and also the biggest venue for the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2024.

Now that a venue has been locked in, it's also confirmed that tickets for the event are to go on-sale as soon as tomorrow, May 29, with a variety of options available that include Regular Tournament Passes opening access to all days of action for one tournament, as well as Premium and Daily variants too, for fans who want more or less than the Regular option offers.

The Esports World Cup will run between July 6 and August 23, with over 25 tournaments planned and over $75 million in cash prizes to be won too.