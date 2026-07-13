Esports World Cup 2026: Unlimit comes out on top in Apex Legends after tense Finals stage

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There were three major finals that took place over this past weekend at the Esports World Cup in Paris, France, with one of these being the Apex Legends event that crowned a winner after sorting through the 40 qualified teams.

In total, $2 million was on the line at this event, with the victor heading home with $600,000 in prize money. After a gruelling Finals stage that went the distance, this victor ended up being the Japanese organisation of Unlimit, who scored 93 total points, which was enough to finish ahead of the second-placing Team Vision and the third-placing Sentinels.

This victory also means Unlimit earn 1,000 Club Championship points, which means following the events of the first week of play where three different organisations all won a major final, Unlimit is now tied at the top of the standings and rankings.

As for what's next for Unlimit, the team will be returning to Asia to compete in the APAC North Split 2 when that occurs between August 21 and September 13.