Esports World Cup 2026 to feature a record-breaking $75 million prize pool

We expected this information to arrive very soon following the recent reveal of the complete list of featured games for the Esports World Cup 2026, but now we know the confirmed dates and prize pool for the mega event.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 2026 EWC will run between July 6 and August 23, wherein more than 2,000 players will be in attendance from over 200 clubs from over 100 countries, and where 25 tournaments will be offered over the 24 total games.

The prize pool is set at the astonishing number of $75 million, which is a new record that eclipses the 2025 prize pool by a good amount. The money will be split into two key parts; with $39 million assigned to the various tournaments and a further $30 million attached to the hugely important Club Championship that is awarded at the end of the event depending on how well each club performs in every single tournament being offered. Team Falcons, a Saudi-backed team, has won the last two Club Championships...

You may notice that this spread leaves a further $6 million and the reason for this is because the remainder will be used for various club and player awards across the seven-week-long festival.

The schedule for the festival has also been released, and you can see this here, with tickets for the event going up on sale tomorrow, January 22.