Esports World Cup 2026: The two groups for the Free Fire event have been outlined

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When the second week of the Esports World Cup kicks off this summer, fans will be treated to the Free Fire event, which commences on July 15 and ends on July 18. The tournament will bring together 24 of the best teams and organisations from around the world to compete for a slice of a $1 million prize pool, and with the action edging closer, we now know how all of the teams have been seeded into their respective groups.

In total, there will be two groups of 12 teams, where in the Group Stage phase of play, teams will be looking to avoid being the two worst-placing teams of their group, all to prevent an early elimination from the tournament. There four best teams from each group directly qualify for the Finals, while the remaining six will progress to the Survival Stage, where the 12 total organisations will compete for four other Finals tickets. Needless to say, a good Group Stage run could save a team from a lot of headaches and stress.

With this in mind, the two groups are as follows.

Group A:



AG.AL



Aurora Gaming



Buriram United Esports



Demons Pride



DRS Gaming



EVOS Divine



GunDynasty



LOUD



ParadoX Gaming



Team Apex Gaming



Team Falcons



Titan Esports Club



Group B:



Al Ahli Esports



Fluxo W7m



LYON



MiBR.LOS



MIA Corp



RRQ Kazu



S8UL Esports



Secret WAG



Straw Hat Esports



Team Vitality



Total Gaming



Twisted Minds

