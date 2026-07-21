Esports World Cup 2026: The Teamfight Tactics event begins today, here are the opening Group Stage fixtures

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While there will be five different games featured at the Esports World Cup throughout the course of this week, there will only be three finals-level events occurring this coming weekend. One such game that will commence its action and conclude it by the week's end is Teamfight Tactics, as the immensely popular auto-battler title is looking to serve up five days of intense competitive play, all beginning from today, July 21.

With this in mind, you may be curious about the format and the schedule for the upcoming games. If so, we have the need-to-know information for the Group Stage below, as the Playoffs that will follow between July 24-25 will have more complete information when the Group Stage wraps up.

To this end, the Group Stage will run between July 21-23 and it'll see 16 teams split into two groups and competing for eight slots in the Playoffs. Each group will send four teams forward to the Playoffs, with these squads determined by a double-elimination bracket where each team gets a second-life upon losing their first match. Should they lose a second, they will be eliminated for good.

As for the opening fixtures for each group and when each game will be played, you can see this below.

EWC TFT Group A Opening Matches (July 21):



Weibo Gaming vs. T1 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



GodLike Esports vs. Fnatic at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST



Team Vision vs. Movistar KOI at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST



Team Vitality vs. Flash Wolves at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



EWC TFT Group B Opening Matches (July 21):