esports
Street Fighter 6
Esports World Cup 2026: The Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 players have been confirmed
16 players are left alive in the ongoing tournament, which will conclude on August 1.
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There are a few major events at the Esports World Cup that will come to a close as soon as tomorrow, August 1. One such example is the Street Fighter 6 event, which recently wrapped up its Group Stage 1 proceedings, meaning the full 32-player field has been whittled down to solely 16 survivors.
The next phase of play will occur in its entirety today, July 31, when Group Stage 2 happens and sees the 16 players reduced further to eight survivors, all through two groups using double-elimination brackets.
With this on the way, you can see the opening fixtures for each group below, with the added caveat being Group B games begin around 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST and Group A matches start from around 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST.
EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 opening fixtures
Group A:
- Booce_Lee vs. Tokido
- Hinao vs. Hibiki
- Moke vs. Dual Kevin
- Lexx vs. MenaRD
Group B:
- Kobayan vs. Nephew
- Micky vs. Yamaguchi
- Gachikun vs. Higuchi
- Craime vs. Leshar