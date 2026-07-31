Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Street Fighter 6

Esports World Cup 2026: The Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 players have been confirmed

16 players are left alive in the ongoing tournament, which will conclude on August 1.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are a few major events at the Esports World Cup that will come to a close as soon as tomorrow, August 1. One such example is the Street Fighter 6 event, which recently wrapped up its Group Stage 1 proceedings, meaning the full 32-player field has been whittled down to solely 16 survivors.

The next phase of play will occur in its entirety today, July 31, when Group Stage 2 happens and sees the 16 players reduced further to eight survivors, all through two groups using double-elimination brackets.

With this on the way, you can see the opening fixtures for each group below, with the added caveat being Group B games begin around 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST and Group A matches start from around 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST.

EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 opening fixtures

Group A:


  • Booce_Lee vs. Tokido

  • Hinao vs. Hibiki

  • Moke vs. Dual Kevin

  • Lexx vs. MenaRD

Group B:


  • Kobayan vs. Nephew

  • Micky vs. Yamaguchi

  • Gachikun vs. Higuchi

  • Craime vs. Leshar

Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content