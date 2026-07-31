Esports World Cup 2026: The Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 players have been confirmed

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There are a few major events at the Esports World Cup that will come to a close as soon as tomorrow, August 1. One such example is the Street Fighter 6 event, which recently wrapped up its Group Stage 1 proceedings, meaning the full 32-player field has been whittled down to solely 16 survivors.

The next phase of play will occur in its entirety today, July 31, when Group Stage 2 happens and sees the 16 players reduced further to eight survivors, all through two groups using double-elimination brackets.

With this on the way, you can see the opening fixtures for each group below, with the added caveat being Group B games begin around 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST and Group A matches start from around 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST.

EWC Street Fighter 6 Group Stage 2 opening fixtures

Group A:



Booce_Lee vs. Tokido



Hinao vs. Hibiki



Moke vs. Dual Kevin



Lexx vs. MenaRD



Group B: