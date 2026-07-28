Esports World Cup 2026: The six survivors of the Street Fighter 6 Last Chance Qualifier have been confirmed

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Starting tomorrow, July 29, the Main Event for the Street Fighter 6 tournament at the Esports World Cup will commence, seeing 32 players battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. The final will happen on Saturday, August 1, when the 32 players have been whittled down to a single victor.

As for who will be competing in the games ahead, the Last Chance Qualifier recently came to a close and determined the final six attendees for this main phase of play. In all, the event trimmed down 269 players to six survivors, with the advancing players being the following.



Kevin "Dual Kevin" Barrios



"Hibiki"



Naoki "moke" Nakayama



Ho "Xian" Kun Xian



Alexander "Lexx" Bautista



Hiromiki "Itabashi Zangief" Kumada



These players have now been seeded into the four groups, which will use a double-elimination format to trim down the pack to 16 survivors, each of whom will advance to the second part of the Group Stage, where two double-elimination-bracket groups will determine eight survivors. From here, the remaining eight will compete in the single-elimination Finals Bracket to determine a winner.