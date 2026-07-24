Esports World Cup 2026: The PUBG: Battlegrounds Grand Finals teams are locked in

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It's almost time for the PUBG: Battlegrounds event at the Esports World Cup in Paris to come to a close. After a tense Group Stage, eight teams have been knocked out, leaving 16 surviving who have advanced to the Grand Finals and are soon set to compete for a slice in the $2 million prize pool.

As for the squads who did not make it out of the Group Stage, the eliminated teams include JD Gaming, SOOPers, R8 Esports, Sharper Esports, Team Nemesis, TYLOO, Petrichor Road, and Four Angry Men.

As for who remains, the 16 Grand Finals teams can be seen below, with the added note these teams will compete in all 18 matches planned over the next three days (six matches a day) until a victor is decided on Sunday, July 26.