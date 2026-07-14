Esports World Cup 2026: The MLBB Women's International starts today, here are the groups and opening fixtures

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There aren't many women's events at the Esports World Cup in 2026, but there are a few, including the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International tournament, which kicks off today, July 14, and will run up until Saturday, July 18, when a victor is crowned from the 16 attending teams and the $500,000 prize pool is distributed.

With plenty of action planned for the days ahead, you might be wondering about how the groups for the MLBB Women's International have been seeded, and likewise what the opening fixtures are? If so, we have this information and more below, with the added note of each group using a double-elimination bracket format to enable each team a second chance before being knocked out for good. The aim of the group phase of play will also be to determine four survivors from each group to fill out the eight-team single-elimination Playoffs bracket.

EWC MLBB Women's International Group A Upper Bracket Quarterfinals - July 14



Falcons Vega vs. SAETA at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Team Rey Young vs. Aurora Storm at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Geltek Cyber Team vs. Geekay Esports FE at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST



Virtus.pro MENA vs. Twisted Minds VN at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST



EWC MLBB Women's International Group B Upper Bracket Quarterfinals - July 14