Esports World Cup 2026: The MLBB Mid-Season Cup Group Stage commences today, here are the opening fixtures

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Typically speaking, tournaments at the Esports World Cup tend to offer prize pools of around $1 million. There are smaller-scale events serving up $500,000 and even bigger ones that expand to $2 million, but there are few going beyond this total.

One such example of an event offering a mega prize pool is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup, which will be the men's tournament featured on the game, and will see 16 surviving teams competing for a slice of a $3 million prize pool.

We say surviving because the Cross-Group Gauntlet for the event occurred a few weeks ago to determine the three final Group Stage qualified sides. This means, as the Group Stage kicks off today, we know the opening fixtures for all the initial matches, with the caveat only Group A plays today with Group B following suit tomorrow. Likewise, as per the format, each group will use a double-elimination format (where each team has a second life) until four survivors are determined, each of whom will advance to the eight-team Knockout Stage happening next week.

EWC MSC 2026 Group A Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (July 22):



Team Vamos vs. Team Falcons at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Team Falcons PH vs. Guangzhou Gaming at 11:30 BST/12:30 CEST



Team Vitality vs. True Rippers at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Team Spirit vs. Ignite Gaming at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



EWC MSC 2026 Group B Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (July 23):