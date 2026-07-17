Esports World Cup 2026: The League of Legends Playoffs are set following the Group Stage eliminated eight teams

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The time has come for the Playoffs phase of action to commence for the League of Legends event at the Esports World Cup in Paris, as the Group Stage came to a close yesterday and officially confirmed the eight organisations who would be heading home early.

Following the four confirmed knockouts we reported on yesterday, adding to this list are G2 Esports, Sentinels, GAM Esports, and MIBR.LOS.

This all means the eight-team Playoffs bracket has been seeded too. The format is such that the Quarterfinals will all occur today, July 17, with the Semifinals happening tomorrow, July 18, and the Third Place Match and the Grand Final on Sunday, July 19. Each game will knock a team out until a victor remains.

To this end, check out the full Playoffs schedule and Quarterfinals fixtures below.

EWC League of Legends Playoffs Quarterfinals (July 17):



Hanwha Life vs. T1 at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Gen.G Esports vs. JD Gaming at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



AG.AL vs. Karmine Corp at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Bilibili Gaming vs. Dplus at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



EWC League of Legends Playoffs Semifinals (July 18):



Winner of Hanwha/T1 vs. Winner of AG.AL/Karmine at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Winner of Gen.G/JD vs. Winner of Bilibili/Dplus at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



EWC League of Legends Playoffs Third Place Match (July 19):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



EWC League of Legends Playoffs Grand Final (July 19):