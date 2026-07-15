Esports World Cup 2026: The League of Legends event begins today, here are the opening fixtures

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While the Mid-Season Invitational only wrapped up a few days ago, already all eyes are on another major League of Legends competitive tournament, as Riot Games' MOBA is about to steal the spotlight at the Esports World Cup in Paris, France.

The tournament will run throughout the rest of this week, with a Group Stage running between July 15-16, a Playoffs phase between July 17-18, and then a Grand Final match slated for July 19, with it expected to be one of two major finals this coming Sunday with the other being for the Dota 2 event.

With 16 teams in-attendance and fighting over a slice of a $2 million prize pool, the Upper Bracket Semifinals for each of the four groups will be taking place today, with these matches looking to determine the teams who will be one step away from a Playoffs spot, while also sending the losers into the Lower Bracket, where they will face elimination. It will actually be quite a busy day for the tournament, as the Lower Bracket Semifinals will also be happening today, meaning four teams will be knocked out for good in the hours ahead.

To this end, you may be curious about the fixtures for July 15, and if so, we've gathered all of this information below.

Group A - Upper Bracket Semifinals



G2 Esports vs. Furia at 12:20 BST/13:20 CEST



AG.AL vs. Dplus at 12:20 BST/13:20 CEST



Group A - Lower Bracket Semifinal



Loser of UBSF #1 vs. Loser of UBSF #2 at 17:10 BST/18:10 CEST



Group B - Upper Bracket Semifinals



Team Secret vs. Sentinels at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Gen.G Esports vs. Karmine Corp at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Group B - Lower Bracket Semifinal



Loser of UBSF #1 vs. Loser of UBSF #2 at 14:40 BST/15:40 CEST



Group C - Upper Bracket Semifinals



Bilibili Gaming vs. Movistar KOI at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



T1 vs. GAM Esports at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



Group C - Lower Bracket Semifinal



Loser of UBSF #1 vs. Loser of UBSF #2 at 14:40 BST/15:40 CEST



Group D - Upper Bracket Semifinals



Hanwha Life vs. MIBR.LOS at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST



Lyon vs. JD Gaming at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST



Group D - Lower Bracket Semifinal