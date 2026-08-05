Esports World Cup 2026: The Honor of Kings World Cup Playoffs bracket has been locked in

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There are only four days left until a victor is crowned for the mega Honor of Kings World Cup tournament being held at the Esports World Cup in Paris this summer. On August 8, the Grand Final will occur and the $3 million prize pool will be distributed, and with this coming up, the eight-team Playoffs bracket has now been locked in.

Following up to yesterday's report, the two final teams who punched their Playoffs tickets ended up being Team Vitality and Virtus.pro, each of whom has now been seeded into the Quarterfinals of the final phase of play.

There are eight games to be played between August 5-8 (including a Third Place Match), and you can see the fixtures and dates for each below.

EWC Honor of Kings World Cup Quarterfinals:



Geekay Esports vs. Team Nemesis at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST on August 5



ROC Esports vs. Team Vitality at 13:15 BST/14:15 CEST on August 5



Kuaishou Gaming vs. Virtus.pro at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST on August 6



AG.AL vs. Aurora Gaming at 13:15 BST/14:15 CEST on August 6



EWC Honor of Kings World Cup Semifinals (August 7):



Winner of AG.AL/Aurora vs. Winner of ROC/Vitality at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Winner of Kuaishou/V.P vs. Winner of Geekay/Nemesis at 13:15 BST/14:15 CEST



EWC Honor of Kings World Cup Third Place Match (August 8):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



EWC Honor of Kings World Cup Grand Final (August 8):