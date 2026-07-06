Esports World Cup 2026: The groups are locked in for the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship

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We now know what to expect from the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship when the major tournament takes place at the Esports World Cup this summer. The event will bring together 32 teams and see these organisations battling it out in a series of matches and games between July 29 and August 1, where a prize pool of $1 million is on the line.

With this all being said, now the groups for the tournament have been revealed, meaning we know the confirmed teams and who they will be seeded against in the action. It should be said that the format for the action will see the initial Group Stage determining five qualified teams for each group, while the remaining teams are sent into a Survival stage to find six other qualified squads to join the already qualified 10 teams in the Playoffs. Check out the groups below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship Group A:



Twisted Minds



Ravens Esports



Virtus.pro



Novo Esports



T1



Team Heretics



Ekletyc



CCF



Geekay Esports



CT Gaming



FaZe Clan



First Squad



Team Stallions



Team Vitality



Gen.G Esports



Team PBJ



Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship Group B: