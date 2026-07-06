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Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Esports World Cup 2026: The groups are locked in for the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship

The event will be taking place in a few weeks and commencing in late July.

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We now know what to expect from the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship when the major tournament takes place at the Esports World Cup this summer. The event will bring together 32 teams and see these organisations battling it out in a series of matches and games between July 29 and August 1, where a prize pool of $1 million is on the line.

With this all being said, now the groups for the tournament have been revealed, meaning we know the confirmed teams and who they will be seeded against in the action. It should be said that the format for the action will see the initial Group Stage determining five qualified teams for each group, while the remaining teams are sent into a Survival stage to find six other qualified squads to join the already qualified 10 teams in the Playoffs. Check out the groups below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship Group A:


  • Twisted Minds

  • Ravens Esports

  • Virtus.pro

  • Novo Esports

  • T1

  • Team Heretics

  • Ekletyc

  • CCF

  • Geekay Esports

  • CT Gaming

  • FaZe Clan

  • First Squad

  • Team Stallions

  • Team Vitality

  • Gen.G Esports

  • Team PBJ

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship Group B:


  • Team Falcons

  • Leviatan

  • Team Orchid

  • G2 Esports

  • JD Gaming

  • Team Nemesis

  • Gentle Mates

  • Ninjas in Pyjamas ESTAR

  • Kaadgodyvdaty

  • Fnatic

  • Gamax Esport

  • New Icons

  • The Vicious Esports

  • Forfun Esports

  • Godlike Esports

  • AG.AL

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

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Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



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