Esports World Cup 2026: The Group Stage Upper Bracket Semifinals are set for the MLBB Women's International
Eight teams have started their tournament with victories.
The Group Stage is well underway for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International tournament at the Esports World Cup, as already all 16 teams have played their opening matches and have either notched up victories or defeats, with eight squads already on the cusp of a Playoffs ticket and the other eight now at risk of being eliminated.
With eight matches being played yesterday, you can see the full list of results for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals for each group below.
Group A:
- Falcons Vega 0-2 SAETA
- Team Rey Young 2-0 Aurora Storm
- Geltek Cyber Team 2-0 Geekay Esports FE
- Virtus.pro MENA 0-2 Twisted Minds VN
Group B:
- Gen.G Esports 2-0 FUT Esports FE
- Team Vitality 2-0 MIBR.LOS
- Natus Vincere 0-2 Galaxy Phoenix
- Falcon Daisies 1-2 Falcons Vega MENA
With these results in the books, the Upper Bracket Semifinals and the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals are now locked in too, with the semifinals seeing each victor advance to the Playoffs and the quarterfinals seeing each loser knocked out of the tournament for good, with the victor living on to fight another day. Check out the fixtures and times below. All matches are being played on July 15.
Group A - Upper Bracket Semifinals
- SAETA vs. Team Rey Young at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
- Geltek Cyber Team vs. Twisted Minds VN at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST
Group A - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- Geekay Esports FE vs. Virtus.pro MENA at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
- Falcons Vega vs. Aurora Storm at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST
Group B - Upper Bracket Semifinals
- Gen.G Esports vs. Team Vitality at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST
- Galaxy Phoenix vs. Falcons Vega MENA at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST
Group B - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- Natus Vincere vs. Falcon Daisies at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST
- FUT Esports FE vs. MIBR.LOS at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST