Esports World Cup 2026: The Group Stage Upper Bracket Semifinals are set for the MLBB Women's International

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The Group Stage is well underway for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's International tournament at the Esports World Cup, as already all 16 teams have played their opening matches and have either notched up victories or defeats, with eight squads already on the cusp of a Playoffs ticket and the other eight now at risk of being eliminated.

With eight matches being played yesterday, you can see the full list of results for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals for each group below.

Group A:



Falcons Vega 0-2 SAETA



Team Rey Young 2-0 Aurora Storm



Geltek Cyber Team 2-0 Geekay Esports FE



Virtus.pro MENA 0-2 Twisted Minds VN



Group B:



Gen.G Esports 2-0 FUT Esports FE



Team Vitality 2-0 MIBR.LOS



Natus Vincere 0-2 Galaxy Phoenix



Falcon Daisies 1-2 Falcons Vega MENA



With these results in the books, the Upper Bracket Semifinals and the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals are now locked in too, with the semifinals seeing each victor advance to the Playoffs and the quarterfinals seeing each loser knocked out of the tournament for good, with the victor living on to fight another day. Check out the fixtures and times below. All matches are being played on July 15.

Group A - Upper Bracket Semifinals



SAETA vs. Team Rey Young at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Geltek Cyber Team vs. Twisted Minds VN at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST



Group A - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals



Geekay Esports FE vs. Virtus.pro MENA at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Falcons Vega vs. Aurora Storm at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST



Group B - Upper Bracket Semifinals



Gen.G Esports vs. Team Vitality at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



Galaxy Phoenix vs. Falcons Vega MENA at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



Group B - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals