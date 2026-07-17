Esports World Cup 2026: The Free Fire Survival Stage is set, with eight teams already qualified for the Finals

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After hosting action over a two-day span, the Group Stage of play came to a close for the Free Fire event at the Esports World Cup in Paris yesterday, July 16. This means we know the eight teams who have punched a direct Finals slot, the 12 squads who are set to compete in the Survival Stage later today (July 17), and also the four organisations who were knocked out early.

Speaking more on the latter point initially, both Demons Pride and ParadoX Gaming were the casualties of Group A, while Ah Ahli Esports and MIA Corp finished at the bottom of the standings in Group B. This means all four teams are eliminated from the event.

As for the Finals, the best four teams from each group secured a direct spot in the conclusive round of play, with Group A's representatives including Buriram United Esports, EVOS Divine, AG.AL, and Loud. Group B's Finals sides are Twisted Minds, MIBR.LOS, RRQ Kazu, and Fluzo W7M.

All of the remaining 12 teams are progressing to the Survival Stage happening today, July 17, where four last Finals tickets are on the line. The Survival Stage teams can be seen below.



Aurora Gaming



Team Vitality



DRS Gaming



GunDynasty



Lyon



S8UL Esports



Team Secret



Straw Hats Esports



Team Apex Gaming



Team Falcons



Titan Esports Club



Total Gaming



The Finals will also all happen tomorrow, July 18, when a victor will be crowned, the $1 million prize pool will be handed out, and a spot at the Global Finals will also be issued to the winner.