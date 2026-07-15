Esports World Cup 2026: The Free Fire Group Stage kicks off today, here are the groups and schedule

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It's time for the Free Fire event to commence at the Esports World Cup in Paris, France, as this afternoon (July 15) the Group Stage for the tournament will kick off and see many of the best teams from around the world in-attendance and hunting for both Finals or Survival Stage spots. Essentially, in this first phase of play, the 24 teams are looking to avoid being one of the four knocked out squads during the Group Stage.

The Group Stage will run between July 15-16 and will then be followed the Survival Stage on July 17 and then the Finals on July 18 when a winner is crowned, the trophy is handed out, the $1 million prize pool is distributed, and we learn the identity of the squad to secure a World Series - Global Finals 2026 ticket, with this event planned for Bangkok, Thailand, in November.

With a lot on the horizon, you can see how the two groups are arranged below, again while noting the bottom two teams from each group are eliminated, the top four advance to the Finals, and the middle six progress to the Survival Stage where a further four Finals tickets are on the line.

Group A:



AG.AL



Aurora Gaming



Buriram United Esports



Demons Pride



DRS Gaming



EVOS Divine



GunDynasty



LOUD



ParadoX Gaming



Team Apex Gaming



Team Falcons



Titan Esports Club



Group B: