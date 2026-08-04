Esports World Cup 2026: The four Tekken 8 Last Chance Qualifier survivors have been confirmed

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The fighting game events at the Esports World Cup tend to be over in a flash. They host snappy Last Chance Qualifiers to determine the final players partaking in the main event, all before then offering a main run of action where the full competition tends to wrap up within a few days. This is once again being reflected in the Tekken 8 tournament.

Over the past few days, the Last Chance Qualifier for the Tekken 8 event wrapped up, with four players securing spots in the main phase of play. As for who these players are, two come from Pakistan, one from Saudi Arabia, and one from South Korea, with the respective four stars being Khawaja "M. Zubair" Muhammad Zubair, Nauman "Numan Ch" Chaudhry, Raef "Raef" Alturkistani, and Son "Qudans" Byeong-mun.

As the Last Chance Qualifier has come to a close, the Main Event is now locked in and will offer action over the next few days (starting this afternoon, August 4) until a victor is crowned on August 7 and the $1 million prize pool is handed out.