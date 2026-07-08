Esports World Cup 2026: The eight-team Valorant Playoffs bracket is locked in

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The first tournaments of the 2026 Esports World Cup, held in Paris, France this year instead of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East, will be coming to a close this coming weekend. We're well into the first week of competitive action for the tournament, even if the Valorant event started last week, where work began on whittling down the 16 qualified squads to only eight survivors for the Playoffs. We've now reached this point of the action.

The eight-team Playoffs bracket has been locked in, meaning we now know how each team has been seeded into the single-elimination bracket where there is no safety net any further. In total, there are eight games left to be played (including the Third Place Match), with the Quarterfinals planned for July 9-10, the Semifinals on July 11, and the Third Place and Grand Final games happening on July 12.

While you can see how the bracket is split in the graphic below, the Quarterfinals fixtures and times can be seen below.

EWC 2026 Valorant Playoffs Quarterfinals: