Esports World Cup 2026: The eight-team Teamfight Tactics Playoffs bracket has been set

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One of the next finals to be featured at the Parisian Esports World Cup will be for the Teamfight Tactics event. After a Group Stage, which has been underway for the past couple of days, now the attention is shifting to the Playoffs, with the eight-team single-elimination bracket now set.

Teams will get no further second chances at this stage of the action, and we can also expect four matches to be played each day over today and tomorrow. The Quarterfinals action is planned for July 24 and the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and the Grand Final will all be happening on July 25. With $500,000 on the line, here are the fixtures for the days ahead.

EWC TFT Playoffs Quarterfinals (July 24):



Flash Wolves vs. NS RedForce at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Virtus.pro vs. Team Vision at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



Weibo Gaming vs. Aurora Gaming at 13:20 BST/14:20 CEST



AG.AL vs. GodLike Esports at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



EWC TFT Playoffs Semifinals (July 25):



Winner of Flash Wolves/NS RedForce vs. Winner of V.P/Vision at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Winner of Weibo/Aurora vs. Winner of AG.AL/GodLike at 11:10 BST/12:10 CEST



EWC TFT Playoffs Third Place Match (July 25):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 13:35 BST/14:45 CEST



EWC TFT Playoffs Grand Final (July 25):