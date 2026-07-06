Esports World Cup 2026: The Dota 2 groups are set with all 24 teams seeded

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Get ready esports fans, the summer is about to kick into full swing. The first week of the Esports World Cup is about to commence, meaning we're about to be absorbed by seven weeks of intense action spanning over 20 different games and titles.

As per the immediate future, tomorrow (July 7) will see the first day of the Dota 2 event taking place, wherein 24 of the best squads from around the world will be present and fighting over a slice of a $2 million prize pool. With all 24 qualified teams confirmed, we now know the group seeding for the event, as well as the full tournament format.

Esports World Cup 2026 Dota 2 Group Stage seeding:

Group A:



BB Team



GamerLegion



Poor Rangers



Rune Eaters



Team Falcons



Xtreme Gaming



Group B:



Aurora Gaming



L1 Team



Level Up



Nigma Galaxy



PTime



Team Liquid



Group C:



Mouz



Parivision



Rekonix



Team Nemesis



Vici Gaming



Group D:



1w Team



IC x Insanity



LGD Gaming



OG Esports



Team Yandex



Virtus.pro



As for the format of the tournament, the Group Stage will see each group's best team heading directly to the Playoffs all while the bottom two organisations are eliminated, and the remaining three teams advance the Survival Stage. The Group Stage will run between July 7-12. The Survival Stage will then occur between July 14-15 and will whittle down the 12 remaining teams to four survivors, who will join the Group Stage victors in the Playoffs between July 16-19, with this using a single-elimination bracket and eliminating teams until a victor is determined and the prize pool is dished out.

Who do you regard as a favourite to win this tournament?