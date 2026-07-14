Esports World Cup 2026: The Dota 2 Group Stage is over, here is Survival Stage schedule

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It's time for the second week of the Esports World Cup to kick off, with a couple of major events on offer for today. For one, the mega Dota 2 tournament will be back and in full force, offering knockout round play now the Group Stage has come to a close.

In total, eight teams were knocked out during the Group Stage, with GamerLegion, Poor Rangers, Level Up, L1 Team, Rekonix, Team Nemesis, OG, and IC x Insanity all being eliminated during this phase of play. The other 16 teams have advanced to either the Survival Stage or the Playoffs, with the top teams from each group securing the early Playoffs spots (Nigma Galaxy, Team Falcons, Team Yandex, Parivision).

The other 12 teams have been seeded into the Survival Stage where they will compete from today in a single-elimination bracket to secure one of four remaining Playoffs spots. The bracket is arranged so the third and fourth best-placing teams from each group face off first to earn a chance to take on the second-placing team where the winner of said match will advance to the Playoffs. To see what's in store, check out the schedule and fixtures below.

EWC Dota 2 Survival Stage Round 1 - July 14



Rune Eaters vs. Virtus.pro at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Team Liquid vs. Xtreme Gaming at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Vici Gaming vs. Primetime at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



LGD Gaming vs. Mouz at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



EWC Dota 2 Survival Stage Round 2 - July 15



B8 Team vs. Winner of LGD/Mouz at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



1w Team vs. Winner of Vici/PTime at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Team Spirit vs. Winner of Liquid/Xtreme at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



Aurora Gaming vs. Winner of Rune/V.P at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



What are you expecting from the coming fixtures?