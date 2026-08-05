Esports World Cup 2026: The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 event starts today, here are the opening fixtures

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Today is the day when the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 tournament kicks off at the Esports World Cup. Out of the 16 qualified teams, 12 will commence their campaign to be crowned champion as of August 5, with the others to follow suit tomorrow, August 6.

The full proceedings will run until August 9, with the Group Stage occurring between August 5-7 and the Playoffs following between August 8-9. With the groups getting underway today, you might be wondering about the opening fixtures, and if so, you can see this information below.

It should be known there are two groups with each including eight teams, and with each group using a double-elimination format, meaning a squad gets a second life before being knocked out. The other thing to remember is only four teams from each group will advance, meaning eight squads will be knocked out ahead of the weekend.

EWC BOPS 7 Group A opening fixtures:



Movistar KOI vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST on August 5



FaZe Clan vs. The Pit at 15:15 BST/16:15 CEST on August 5



G2 Esports vs. Cloud9 at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST on August 5



Gentle Mates vs. OMiT at 17:45 BST/18:45 CEST on August 5



EWC BOPS 7 Group B opening fixtures: