Esports World Cup 2026: The Apex Legends Group Stage is over with the Survival Stage happening today
Already, 14 teams have punched a Finals spot, six teams have been eliminated, and 20 teams have squeezed into the Survival Stage.
The first weekend of finals action is about to commence for the Esports World Cup in 2026. One of the tournaments where a victor will be crowned in the days ahead is the Apex Legends event (also known as the Split 1 Playoffs). The Finals portion of action will run between July 11-12 (tomorrow and Saturday), but already we know much of what the Finals qualified teams look like.
The Group Stage has concluded and this means 14 teams have qualified for the Finals, six teams have been eliminated from the event for good, and 20 teams are progressing to the Survival Stage where they will fight for one of six additional Finals tickets.
As for the confirmed Finals teams so far, these are the following, as arranged by finishing position during the Group Stage:
- Elite Esports EU
- Team Liquid
- S8UL Esports
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Team Vision
- Zeta Division
- All Gamers Global
- Reject
- ZEDI Esports
- Team Falcons
- Sentinels
- Team Nemesis
- Alliance
- UNLIMIT
The six knocked out teams Kirisame Havoc, Team Heretics, Dogred, TLN Pirates, Dory, and TriniTY. And as per the 20 Survival Stage teams, the following organisations will compete in 10 matches today, July 10, where 14 squads will be knocked out and six will advance.
- Aurora
- Deep Cross Gaming
- DINOS
- ENTER FORCE.36
- Flat
- For Fun Esports
- Geekay Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- JD Gaming
- KINOTROPE Club
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Pork Xiaolongbao Xpert
- RRQ
- Shopify Rebellion
- TIE
- Virtus.pro
- VK Gaming
- White Grim Reaper NEO
- Wolves Esports
- ZiPLine Mafia
What are you expecting from the matches in the days ahead?