Esports World Cup 2026: The Apex Legends Group Stage is over with the Survival Stage happening today

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The first weekend of finals action is about to commence for the Esports World Cup in 2026. One of the tournaments where a victor will be crowned in the days ahead is the Apex Legends event (also known as the Split 1 Playoffs). The Finals portion of action will run between July 11-12 (tomorrow and Saturday), but already we know much of what the Finals qualified teams look like.

The Group Stage has concluded and this means 14 teams have qualified for the Finals, six teams have been eliminated from the event for good, and 20 teams are progressing to the Survival Stage where they will fight for one of six additional Finals tickets.

As for the confirmed Finals teams so far, these are the following, as arranged by finishing position during the Group Stage:



Elite Esports EU



Team Liquid



S8UL Esports



Gaimin Gladiators



Team Vision



Zeta Division



All Gamers Global



Reject



ZEDI Esports



Team Falcons



Sentinels



Team Nemesis



Alliance



UNLIMIT



The six knocked out teams Kirisame Havoc, Team Heretics, Dogred, TLN Pirates, Dory, and TriniTY. And as per the 20 Survival Stage teams, the following organisations will compete in 10 matches today, July 10, where 14 squads will be knocked out and six will advance.



Aurora



Deep Cross Gaming



DINOS



ENTER FORCE.36



Flat



For Fun Esports



Geekay Esports



Gen.G Esports



JD Gaming



KINOTROPE Club



Ninjas in Pyjamas



Pork Xiaolongbao Xpert



RRQ



Shopify Rebellion



TIE



Virtus.pro



VK Gaming



White Grim Reaper NEO



Wolves Esports



ZiPLine Mafia



What are you expecting from the matches in the days ahead?