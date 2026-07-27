Esports World Cup 2026: Team Vision overcome Aurora Gaming to claim Teamfight Tactics title

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There were three major finals happening over the weekend at the Esports World Cup, with the smallest of the three being dedicated to Teamfight Tactics. It was the smallest of the bunch as it 'only' put a prize pool of $500,000 to be won, a somewhat paltry amount compared to the $2 million PUBG: Battlegrounds event.

However, just because the cash prize was a fraction of other events, this didn't change the fact a trophy was on-hand to be won, as was 1,000 Club Championship Points for the winning organisation too.

And this all ended up going to Team Vision, who proved to be the one to beat in the Playoffs. The organisation knocked out Virtus.pro, then eliminated Flash Wolves, all before setting up a Grand Final against Aurora Gaming where it proceeded to smash the rival team in a 3-0 fashion to confidently claim the trophy and additional rewards.

The exact payoff for Team Vision is $150,000, but the Club Championship Points do mean the organisation has now rocketed up to fourth in the overall standings with 1,750 total points, which is only 50 points behind Team Vitality in third.