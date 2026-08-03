Esports World Cup 2026: Team Spirit defeats Yangon Galacticos to claim MLBB Mid Season Cup trophy

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While there were a multitude of finals featured at the Parisian Esports World Cup over the weekend, none were as big as the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup, at least when judged on prize pool merits.

The major event put $3 million on the line, with the victor of the entire tournament heading home with $1 million of this wider total. Needless to say, every team will have wanted to come out on top.

But there was only space for one organisation on the top step of the podium, and this ended up being Team Spirit, who defeated Yangon Galacticos in the Grand Final in a tight and thrilling 4-3 manner. The match went the distance, but Team Spirit came out on top, claimed the trophy and prize money for its own, and even secured 1,000 Club Championship Points too, meaning the organisation is now tenth in the overall standings with 1,200 points to its name.