Esports World Cup 2026: Team Spirit and Rune Eaters eliminated from Dota 2 Playoffs

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Yesterday, July 16, the Playoffs portion of action commenced for the Dota 2 event at the Esports World Cup in Paris. The plan for this portion of play is to offer two matches a day for the rest of this week, with the Quarterfinals happening between July 16-17, the Semifinals tomorrow on July 18, and the Third Place Match and the Grand Final on Sunday, July 19.

To this end, half of the Quarterfinals games occurred yesterday meaning two teams have advanced and two teams have been knocked out for good. The results saw Team Yandex smash Team Spirit in a 2-0 manner, while Parivision did similarly against Rune Eaters in a 2-0 match-up. This result means Team Yandex and Parivision will be facing off in one of the two Semifinals.

As for today's match-ups, at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST, Team Falcons will battle it out against Vici Gaming, with Nigma Galaxy versus BB Team kicking off at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST. The winners will make up the second Semifinal while the losers are sent home for good.

What are you expecting from today's fixtures?