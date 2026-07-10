Esports World Cup 2026: Team Heretics and Gentle Mates knocked out of Valorant Playoffs

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The Playoffs portion of action for the Valorant tournament at the Esports World Cup officially commenced yesterday, when the first two of four quarterfinals games took place. This means we already know of one of the semi-finals fixtures for the event, but also which two teams have already been knocked out and won't be continuing any further.

Both NRG and BBL Esports has advanced to the next stage of play, after defeating Gentle Mates and Team Heretics, respectively, in a 2-1 manner on both counts. This result means both NRG and BBL Esports will be appearing in two more matches this tournament regardless of who wins the semi-final, as the winner progresses to the Grand Final and the loser will wait for an opponent in the Third Place Match.

The semi-final will also be played tomorrow, alongside the other semi-final, which we'll know who it'll feature as of this afternoon when the other two quarterfinals conclude. These will see 100 Thieves facing MIBR.LOS and Team Vitality against NS RedForce.