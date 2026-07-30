Esports World Cup 2026: Team Falcons PH and Yangon Galacticos punch Semifinals ticket at the MLBB Mid Season Cup

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There are now only six teams remaining in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup at the Parisian Esports World Cup, as two of the four Quarterfinals matches have wrapped up, meaning we even know one of the two Semifinals fixtures.

Following smashing PRO Esports in a 3-0 manner, Yangon Galacticos has advanced in the tournament, all while Team Falcons PH has followed suit in a similar 3-1 result against Team Vitality. This means Team Falcons PH and Yangon Galacticos in one of the Semifinal fixtures tomorrow (July 31) at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST.

As for the other two Semifinals teams, these will be determined following the final two Quarterfinals fixtures occurring today, both of which you can see below.