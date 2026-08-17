Esports World Cup 2026: S2G Esports crowned PUBG Mobile World Cup champions

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This past weekend was another insanely busy one at the Esports World Cup in Paris, as the penultimate weekend of action offered up four finals, with one of these being for the PUBG Mobile World Cup.

After a busy couple of weeks of play, the Grand Finals came to a close and saw a victor crowned, with this honour falling to S2G Esports, after the team finished the final phase of play with 154 points to its name, putting it just five points clear of the second-placing NongShim RedForce.

This result means S2G Esports is heading home with a very admirable $555,000 in prize money, but also 1,000 Club Championship Points for its organisation, the first points the company has yet to amass in the overarching tournament.