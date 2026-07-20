Esports World Cup 2026: Parivision overcomes BB Team to be crowned Dota 2 champion

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If you've been following the Dota 2 tournament at the Esports World Cup, you'll likely be aware of the form the Serbian Parivision has been in. The team has been a true titan throughout the almost two weeks this event has been in action for, with the team heading into the Playoffs with only one lost game to its name, an impressive feat considering it featured in five games total...

In fact, Parivision went a step further by then going undefeated in the Playoffs Quarterfinals, then dropping one game against Team Yandex in the Semifinals, and then likewise dropping one more against BB Team in the Grand Final, making for three dropped games across this entire tournament span.

That level of domination has made it pretty clear who the top team at the event was. And to mark this level of success, Parivision will be heading home with $750,000, 37.5% of the total $2 million prize pool, plus a ton of Club Championship Points that means the organisation is tied fourth in the overall standings.