Esports World Cup 2026: Only 7 teams remain in the Counter-Strike 2 Playoffs

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In a rather peculiar design choice, the Playoffs for the Counter-Strike 2 tournament at the Esports World Cup didn't just look to wrap up its Round of 16 yesterday (August 20), as the competition also decided to host the first of the four Quarterfinals. This means we both know the other three Quarterfinals fixtures and we also know the confirmed first Semifinals side.

Speaking about the Round of 16, yesterday's games saw Natus Vincere knocked out by Legacy in a 2-0 manner, all before Team Falcons smashed The MongolZ 2-0, Team Vitality overcame FaZe Clan in a 2-0 manner, and Team Spirit defeated B8 in a 2-0 result.

These results mean the other half of the Quarterfinals bracket has been seeded, with the following fixtures planned for later today, August 21.

EWC CS2 Playoffs Quarterfinals (August 21):



FUT Esports vs. Mouz at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Legacy vs. Team Falcons at 14:55 BST/15:55 CEST



Team Vitality vs. Team Spirit at 17:50 BST/18:50 CEST



As for the Quarterfinal that is already wrapped up, this saw Furia defeat G2 Esports in a 2-1 manner, meaning Furia is officially the first Semifinals team. With only four matches to be played on August 22-23, you can see the fixtures which will follow the Quarterfinals below too.

EWC CS2 Playoffs Semifinals (August 22):



Furia vs. Winner of FUT/Mouz at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Winner of Legacy/Falcons vs. Winner of Vitality/Spirit at 17:55 BST/18:55 CEST



EWC CS2 Playoffs Third Place Match (August 23):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



EWC CS2 Playoffs Grand Final (August 23):