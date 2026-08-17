Esports World Cup 2026: Norway's Magnus Carlsen lifts Chess trophy

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Whether or not you can regard chess as an esport or not, the timeless game has been a fixture in the Esports World Cup for some time, with it drawing bigger and bigger crowds each year.

This was once again proven over the weekend when the major chess tournament came to a close at the Parisian festival, seeing the best players and grandmasters from around the world competing for a slice of a $1.5 million pie.

Ultimately, the majority of this pie went to Norway's Magnus Carlsen, as the Team Liquid representative defeated the Belarussian and All Gamers-backed Denis Lazavik in the Grand Final in a 2-0 manner, to claim $250,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Championship points for his team.

This result means Carlsen has defended his Esports World Cup title, as he also won the trophy for Team Liquid back in 2025. Speaking of Team Liquid, these 1,000 Club Championship points are the majority the organisation has amassed so far, as it only has 1,200 points to its name.